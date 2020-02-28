CAC Still Doesn't Have Date For Conducting India Selector Interview
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had said at the start of February that the two new selectors of the national team would be appointed by the end of the month. But as of Friday morning, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) had been given no brief on when the interview of the eligible candidates will be held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.
