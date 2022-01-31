CAG vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022, January 31, 9:30 pm IST Monday

CAG vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 match between Calpe Giants and Pirates: In the third and fourth match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar, Caple Giants will be going up against the Pirates. Two back-to-back matches will be played on January 31, Monday at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 9:30 pm IST and 12 am IST.

Calpe Giants were denied a good start to the tournament as they lost their first two games against Tarki by 28 and 17 runs. In both the games, the team was let down by its batting unit. Giants could score only 83 and 105 runs in their allotted 10 overs. The club will hope to make a comeback and open their account in the points table.

Pirates will be playing their opening match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 on Monday. They are heading into the tournament after playing in the Gibraltar Indoor Cricket League 2021/22. Pirates failed to make an impact as they won just six from their 14 league matches. The franchise will hope to make amends in the ECS T10 Gibraltar.

Ahead of the match between Calpe Giants and Pirates; here is everything you need to know:

CAG vs PIR Telecast

CAG vs PIR match will not be telecast in India.

CAG vs PIR Live Streaming

The Calpe Giants vs Pirates game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CAG vs PIR Match Details

The Calpe Giants vs Pirates contest will be played at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 9:30 pm IST on January 31, Monday.

CAG vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nadeem-Hussain

Vice-Captain- Houghton

Suggested Playing XI for CAG vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Houghton, Marples

Batters: Hatchman, Rowbottom, Nadeem-Hussain

Allrounders: Bruce, Burns, Lamin

Bowlers: Horrocks, Hatchman, Cunningham

CAG vs PIR Probable XIs

Calpe Giants: Lamin, Edgeller, Horrocks, Houghton (wk), Marples, Hatchman, Rowbottom, Azorpardi, Burns, Sims, Orton

Pirates: Hatchman, Cunningham, Ferrary (wk), Nadeem-Hussain, Delaney, Purushotham, Bruce, Atoloye, Tarar, Dixon, Allan

