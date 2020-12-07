CAL vs TMC Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 2nd ODI - 7 Dec, MonUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
CAL vs TMC Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CAL vs TMC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CAL vs TMC Dream11 Best Picks / CAL vs TMC Dream11 Captain / CAL vs TMC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 7, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
In the last match of Monday, December 7, Calcutta Customs Club will be squaring off against Tapan Memorial Club at 7 PM IST. The outing will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. In the previous matches, both the teams were on the losing end. In the latest match, Calcutta Customs Club were beaten by Kalighat Club on December 6. The team lost by 4 wickets. Tapan Memorial Club, on the other hand, lost the match against Town Club by 2 wickets on the same day.
CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club: Live Streaming
All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.
CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club: Live Score / Scorecard
CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club: Match Details
December 7 – 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata
CAL vs TMC, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 team for Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club:
CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club Captain: Sandipan Das Sr.
CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club vice-captain: Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty
CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club wicketkeeper: Suvankar Bal, Shakir Habib Gandhi
CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club batsmen: Sumanto Gupta, Kaif Ahmed, Gaurav Chauhan
CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club all-rounders: Sandipan Das Sr., Shahbaz Ahmed
CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club bowlers: Prayas Ray Barman, Ramesh Prasad, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty
CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club probable lineup vs Tapan Memorial Club: Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal (wk), Sumanto Gupta (c), Prosenjit Das, Agniv Pan, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Bapi Manna
CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club probable lineup vs Calcutta Customs Club: Shahbaz Ahmed (c), Shakir Habib Gandhi(wk), Koushik Ghosh, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Debopratim Halder, Vikash Singh
Summary: CAL vs TMC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CAL vs TMC Dream11 Best Picks / CAL vs TMC Dream11 Captain / CAL vs TMC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking