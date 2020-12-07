CAL vs TMC Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CAL vs TMC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CAL vs TMC Dream11 Best Picks / CAL vs TMC Dream11 Captain / CAL vs TMC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

In the last match of Monday, December 7, Calcutta Customs Club will be squaring off against Tapan Memorial Club at 7 PM IST. The outing will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. In the previous matches, both the teams were on the losing end. In the latest match, Calcutta Customs Club were beaten by Kalighat Club on December 6. The team lost by 4 wickets. Tapan Memorial Club, on the other hand, lost the match against Town Club by 2 wickets on the same day.

CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club: Live Streaming

All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.

CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club: Live Score / Scorecard

CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club: Match Details

December 7 – 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

CAL vs TMC, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 team for Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club:

CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club Captain: Sandipan Das Sr.

CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club vice-captain: Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty

CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club wicketkeeper: Suvankar Bal, Shakir Habib Gandhi

CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club batsmen: Sumanto Gupta, Kaif Ahmed, Gaurav Chauhan

CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club all-rounders: Sandipan Das Sr., Shahbaz Ahmed

CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club bowlers: Prayas Ray Barman, Ramesh Prasad, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty

CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club probable lineup vs Tapan Memorial Club: Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal (wk), Sumanto Gupta (c), Prosenjit Das, Agniv Pan, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Bapi Manna

CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club probable lineup vs Calcutta Customs Club: Shahbaz Ahmed (c), Shakir Habib Gandhi(wk), Koushik Ghosh, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Debopratim Halder, Vikash Singh

Summary: CAL vs TMC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CAL vs TMC Dream11 Best Picks / CAL vs TMC Dream11 Captain / CAL vs TMC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more