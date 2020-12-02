CAL vs TOC Dream11 Predictions, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CAL vs TOC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CAL vs TOC Dream11 Best Picks / CAL vs TOC Dream11 Captain / CAL vs TOC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In the upcoming match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Calcutta Customs Club will take on Town Club at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, December 2. Table toppers Town Club will look to retain their top spot with a win over Calcutta Customs Club. They have won four out of their five games so far and will look to exact revenge against Calcutta Customs for their only loss of the season so far.

On the other hand, Calcutta Customs Club had a mixed start in the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with two wins and three losses. Their approach has been unimpressive in the season and they need to get their A game tonight to replicate the previous wins against the high-flying opponents.

The Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 game is scheduled to start at 7:00pm IST.

CAL vs TOC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club Live Streaming

All matches of the Bengal T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

CAL vs TOC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club: Live Score / Scorecard

CAL vs TOC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club: Match Details

December 2 – 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 CAL vs TOC Dream11 team for Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 CAL vs TOC Dream11 team for Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club captain: Md Kaif

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 CAL vs TOC Dream11 team for Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club vice-captain: Ananta Saha

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 CAL vs TOC Dream11 team for Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club wicketkeeper: Gitmoy Basu

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 CAL vs TOC Dream11 team for Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club batsmen: Abhishek Das, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Chirag Pathak

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 CAL vs TOC Dream11 team for Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club all-rounders: Ayan Bhattacharya, Karan Lal, Md Kaif

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 CAL vs TOC Dream11 team for Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club bowlers: Artira Chatterjee, Aziz Ansari, Arka Sarkar, Ananta Saha

CAL vs TOC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Calcutta Customs Club playing 11 against Town Club: Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta (C), Agniv Pan (WK), Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar

CAL vs TOC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Town Club playing 11 against Calcutta Customs Club: Gitmoy Basu (WK), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chatterjee