CAL vs TOC Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Calcutta Customs Club and Town Club have won one match each in the ongoing Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge. Till now, both sides’ performance have been quite average. In the previous match, Calcutta Customs Club faced Tapan Memorial Club. CAL won the match by a total of 11 runs. Town Club, on the other hand, had beaten Kalighat Club by three wickets.

The upcoming Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club is scheduled for Friday, November 27. The outing will be played at the Edens Gardens and will commence from 8:00 PM IST.

All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.

November 27 – 08:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

CAL vs TOC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club Captain: Gitimoy Basu

CAL vs TOC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club vice-captain: MD. Kaif

CAL vs TOC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club wicketkeeper: Agniv Pan

CAL vs TOC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club batsmen: Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sudip Gharami

CAL vs TOC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club all-rounders: Karan Lal, MD. Kaif, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Gitimoy Basu

CAL vs TOC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club bowlers: Shreyan Chakraborty, Aritra Chatterjee, Azaz Ansari

CAL vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club probable lineup vs Town Club: Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kant Singh, Dip Chatterjee, Bapi Manna, Suvankar Bal, Prosenjit Kr Das

CAL vs TOC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Town Club probable lineup vs Calcutta Customs Club: MD. Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitimoy Basu, Avijit Singh