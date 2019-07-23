starts in
days hours mins

Calf Injury Rules Anderson Out of Ireland Test at Lord's

Cricketnext Staff |July 23, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Calf Injury Rules Anderson Out of Ireland Test at Lord's

Record-breaking fast bowler James Anderson has been ruled out of England's one-off four-day Test against Ireland that gets underway on July 24 at Lord's as he recovers from a calf injury in a bid to be fit for the first Ashes Test.

Anderson tore his right calf while playing for Lancashire against Durham in a county game earlier this month. He was included in the 13-member squad that faces Ireland but failed to completely recover in time for the Test.

"Jimmy will continue to be assessed ahead of the first Specsavers Ashes Test at Edgbaston on August 1," an ECB statement read.

Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes largely pick themselves in the final eleven for the Test and the race for the final spot will be between Olly Stone and Lewis Gregory. Both bowlers are yet to make their Test debut though Stone has featured in four One-Day Internationals for England.

There have been a few injury concerns in the England pace unit with both Mark Wood and Jofra Archer nursing niggles. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler too have been rested for the game against Ireland as all focus now turns to the Ashes with the first Test set to get underway on August 1.

England vs IrelandJames Andersonlord's

Related stories

Going From Winning World Cup to Quickly Disbanding Was Tough: Plunkett
Cricketnext Staff | July 23, 2019, 12:03 PM IST

Going From Winning World Cup to Quickly Disbanding Was Tough: Plunkett

Wood Eyes Ashes Role Despite Injury Blow
Cricketnext Staff | July 21, 2019, 5:48 PM IST

Wood Eyes Ashes Role Despite Injury Blow

In Pretty Good Shape Coming Out Of The World Cup: Cummins
Cricketnext Staff | July 20, 2019, 4:47 PM IST

In Pretty Good Shape Coming Out Of The World Cup: Cummins

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more