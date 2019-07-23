Record-breaking fast bowler James Anderson has been ruled out of England's one-off four-day Test against Ireland that gets underway on July 24 at Lord's as he recovers from a calf injury in a bid to be fit for the first Ashes Test.
Anderson tore his right calf while playing for Lancashire against Durham in a county game earlier this month. He was included in the 13-member squad that faces Ireland but failed to completely recover in time for the Test.
"Jimmy will continue to be assessed ahead of the first Specsavers Ashes Test at Edgbaston on August 1," an ECB statement read.
Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes largely pick themselves in the final eleven for the Test and the race for the final spot will be between Olly Stone and Lewis Gregory. Both bowlers are yet to make their Test debut though Stone has featured in four One-Day Internationals for England.
There have been a few injury concerns in the England pace unit with both Mark Wood and Jofra Archer nursing niggles. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler too have been rested for the game against Ireland as all focus now turns to the Ashes with the first Test set to get underway on August 1.
Calf Injury Rules Anderson Out of Ireland Test at Lord's
