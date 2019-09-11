Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Calls For Withdrawal of Knighthood Increase After Boycott's 'Don't Give a Toss' Comment

Geoffrey Boycott's comments that he 'couldn’t give a toss' about criticism on his knighthood has led to more voices calling for withdrawal of the honour.

Cricketnext Staff |September 11, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
Boycott has responded strongly to criticism from a domestic violence charity that he shouldn’t have been knighted due to him being convicted for assaulting his then-girlfriend Margaret Moore in 1998. Speaking to BBC Radio 4 Today programme presenter Martha Kearney, Boycott went on a rant against Adina Claire, the co-acting chief executive of Women’s Aid, saying:

“I don’t care a toss about her, love. It was 25 years ago. You can take your political nature and do whatever you want with it. You want to talk to me about my knighthood. It’s very nice of you to have me, but I couldn’t give a toss."

Following Boycott's comments, the Women’s Equality party called for a "Boycott boycott".

"The contempt shown by Boycott on the Today programme this morning highlights precisely why he shouldn’t be celebrated by the British establishment or anyone, and why he shouldn’t be given airtime by the media. Putting men like him on a pedestal is indefensible and sends a message that violence is normal and acceptable," the Women's Equality party’s leader, Mandu Reid, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Clarie too had said she was disappointed with Theresa May's decision to honour Boycott, and hoped Boris Johnson's government would revisit the decision.

"It's a tragedy that sends a really terrible message to survivors. I believe [the knighthood] should be taken away, absolutely," Claire told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme.

David Challen, a domestic violence campaigner in London, too added to the growing criticism of Boycott's knighthood.

