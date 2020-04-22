Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Came as a Surprise to Me: Karthik on Promotion in 2019 WC Semis

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik stated he was caught off-guard after he was asked to bat at No.5 in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

IANS |April 22, 2020, 1:13 PM IST
Came as a Surprise to Me: Karthik on Promotion in 2019 WC Semis

New Delhi: India cricketer Dinesh Karthik stated he was caught off-guard after he was asked to bat at No.5 in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

During the chase, after India lost early wickets, Karthik revealed he was asked to go out ahead of MS Dhoni and that came as a surprise for him.

"It came as a bit of a surprise because they had made it very clear that I would be batting at number seven," Karthik told Cricbuzz. "We had to send a rearguard action just to stem the flow of wickets. I was told to pad up and it all happened in a daze, in a hurry."

"I was just sitting in my shorts and I had to go up, get ready. Literally, I was late to get in, I wasn't expecting a wicket to fall. KL Rahul got out and I had to put on my pads.

"I went in in the third over and I don't know when I got out, and it doesn't matter, but I just stopped the wickets falling till Boult's spell was over. He was the main wrecker-in-chief and unluckily when it was time for me to move on, I got out to a brilliant catch by James Neesham," he added.

After an unusual top-order collapse, India made a match of the semi-final courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni. From 92/6, the duo took the 'Men in Blue' past the 200-run mark.

Just when it seemed India were about to pull off a miracle, Jadeja was dismissed by Trent Boult for 77 and Dhoni was run-out in spectacular fashion by Martin Guptill for 50.

India fell short by 18 runs and crashed out of the tournament while New Zealand progressed into the final where they lost to eventual champions England via controversial boundary count rule.

dinesh karthikworld cup2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more