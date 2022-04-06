'Came Back 2 days After Father's Cremation to Play IPL': Former Assistant Coach Speaks About Pant's Mental Toughness

We all are witness to Rishabh Pant’s on-field heroics as the cricketer ensures that it is never a dull moment when he is out with the willow. However, little is known about his personal life. The Indian cricketer showcased some incredible grit and determination when he was struck with a personal loss, but still gathered courage to show up for a cricket match.

Devender Sharma, the assistant to Rishabh Pant’s coach Tarak Sinha, in a chat with The Week, recalled an instance when Pant, while dealing with the loss of his father, showed up to play an IPL match, and guided his team to an emphatic win.

His father, Rajendra Pant, died in his sleep due to a cardiac arrest in 2017.

“When news of Ustaad ji being diagnosed with cancer first came, he was very disturbed. We even sent sir’s reports to him when he was in England. The doctor told Rishabh that it was best that sir get treated in Delhi or Jaipur. He was shattered when sir died; we all thought sir would fight it out. [But Pant] is mentally strong - even when his father died, he came back two days after the cremation to play an IPL game and scored runs,” Devender was quoted as saying by The Week.

Devender recalled that Pant was shattered post his father’s demise and everybody thought he would be broken. Calling Pant “mentally strong”, he said despite his father’s death, the cricketer “came back two days after the cremation to play an IPL game and scored runs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

On his father’s fifth death anniversary on April 4, the cricketer penned an emotional note, stating how his dad loved and accepted him for his life choices and eventually how the support became his strength.

“Dads are strong for a reason. Their strength gives us a sense of protection. Now that you are in heaven dad, I know you will continue to protect me,” the post read.

