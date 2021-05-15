Cameron Bancroft Drops Bombshell, Hints Bowlers Knew of Ball-Tampering

Cameron Bancroft has dropped a bombshell as he said that it was self-explanatory that Aussie bowlers had the first hand knowledge of ball tampering. The 28-year-old made this statement to the an English daily The Guardian in Durham where he is currently busy playing in a county championship.

“Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory,” Bancroft said. “I guess one thing I learnt through the journey and being responsible is that’s where the buck stops [with Bancroft himself]. Had I had better awareness I would have made a much better decision.” When inquired further, he reiterated: “Uh… yeah, look, I think, yeah, I think it’s pretty probably self-explanatory.”

Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David Warner faced the brunt of the world for their ‘cheating’ tactics on Day 3 of the Cape Town Test against South Africa. On the day, Bancroft – the youngest of the three, was seen rubbing the ball with something yellow in his hand after lunch in order to polish the red cherry. TV cameras caught Bancroft in the middle of the act and when he saw himself on the screen, he according to his own confession panicked and he looked to hide the object in front of his trousers. Upon inspection from the umpires, he showed the on-field umpires a microfibre cloth and the umpires were happy to proceed with the game without deeming anything to be unfair.

Following this incident heads rolled and several senior Cricket Australia officials resigned or were sacked. Even Australia’s performance on the cricket field started to decline after that.

