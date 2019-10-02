Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

91/0 (30.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

02 Oct, 201915:30 IST

Cameron Bancroft to Return to Durham for 2020 Season

Australia opener Cameron Bancroft is to return to Durham for the 2020 season after impressing during his first spell with the English county side.

AFP |October 2, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
Cameron Bancroft to Return to Durham for 2020 Season

London: Australia opener Cameron Bancroft is to return to Durham for the 2020 season after impressing during his first spell with the English county side.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who played in the first two Ashes Tests in August, captained the county in both the County Championship and the One-Day Cup before being called up by Australia.

Durham's director of cricket Marcus North said: "We are delighted to welcome Cameron back to Emirates Riverside for our 2020 season.

"He has had a huge impact on the field with his leadership and undoubted quality through his performances.

"Cameron has also had an impact off the field as an ambassador for the club with a number of community projects."

Durham recruited Bancroft, 26, after he had served a nine-month ban imposed for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that rocked Australian cricket in 2018.

He scored 726 runs at an average of more than 45 in the County Championship and added 377 more at 94.25 in the one-day competition.

He will be available for the full 2020 campaign in all three formats of the game.

cameron bancroftdurham

Related stories

Kyle Abbott Extends Stay at Hampshire Till 2022
Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 11:21 AM IST

Kyle Abbott Extends Stay at Hampshire Till 2022

Essex Win English County Championship After Drawing Against Somerset
Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 11:23 AM IST

Essex Win English County Championship After Drawing Against Somerset

Murali Vijay Signs for Somerset for Remainder of County Championship
Cricketnext Staff | August 25, 2019, 7:34 PM IST

Murali Vijay Signs for Somerset for Remainder of County Championship

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more