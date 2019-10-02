London: Australia opener Cameron Bancroft is to return to Durham for the 2020 season after impressing during his first spell with the English county side.
The wicketkeeper-batsman, who played in the first two Ashes Tests in August, captained the county in both the County Championship and the One-Day Cup before being called up by Australia.
Durham's director of cricket Marcus North said: "We are delighted to welcome Cameron back to Emirates Riverside for our 2020 season.
"He has had a huge impact on the field with his leadership and undoubted quality through his performances.
"Cameron has also had an impact off the field as an ambassador for the club with a number of community projects."
Durham recruited Bancroft, 26, after he had served a nine-month ban imposed for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that rocked Australian cricket in 2018.
He scored 726 runs at an average of more than 45 in the County Championship and added 377 more at 94.25 in the one-day competition.
He will be available for the full 2020 campaign in all three formats of the game.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Cameron Bancroft to Return to Durham for 2020 Season
Australia opener Cameron Bancroft is to return to Durham for the 2020 season after impressing during his first spell with the English county side.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
Kyle Abbott Extends Stay at Hampshire Till 2022
Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
Essex Win English County Championship After Drawing Against Somerset
Cricketnext Staff | August 25, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
Murali Vijay Signs for Somerset for Remainder of County Championship
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019
SA v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi All Fixtures
Team Rankings