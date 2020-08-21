Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Cameron White Calls Time on Professional Career to Focus on Coaching

The 37-year-old, who played four Tests, 91 ODIs and 47 T20Is and also captained Australia seven times in limited overs cricket, said he will focus on coaching.

PTI |August 21, 2020, 6:42 PM IST
Cameron White calls time on career.

Former Australia all-rounder Cameron White has announced his retirement from professional cricket, bringing down curtains on a career that spanned almost two decades. The 37-year-old, who played four Tests, 91 ODIs and 47 T20Is and also captained Australia seven times in limited-overs cricket, said he will focus on coaching now.

Also read: England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 1

"I've definitely finished up playing, that's for sure," he told cricket.com.au. "I had a one-year playing contract with the Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games I would have needed to play really well to get another deal." "To be totally honest, I'm pretty content. I think my time is definitely up, I've had enough from a playing point of view and I'm ready to focus on coaching," he added.

Also Read: Khel Ratna for Rohit, Ishant to get Arjuna

White, who played just six games for the Adelaide Strikers last summer, has a prolific record in domestic cricket. He has claimed 10 domestic titles; six Sheffield Shields, a domestic one-day crown, two wins in the old state-based T20 league and a Big Bash League trophy. He is currently mentoring Victoria's Under-19 prospects online via Zoom.

"I'm just keen to get involved in it (coaching) and give it a go. I don't know if I'll be any good at it. I've enjoyed the bits and pieces I've done so far. Part of my role with the Strikers last year involved coaching," he said. "Over my playing years, a lot of those as captain, I played that role of a coach a bit as well so hopefully I can enjoy it and be half decent at it," White added.

australiacameron whitecameron white retirementcricket australiaodiOne-Day cricket

