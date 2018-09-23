Cameron White Says Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb on Right Path after Australia Test Snub

Loading...
White crafted a 139-ball 123 to play a key role in Victoria's 66-run victory over New South Wales at the North Sydney Oval.
Handscomb, who has struggled of late with bat in hand, hit a breezy 79-ball 89 to find some form. This was only his second 50-plus score in 13 innings dating back to Australia's Test tour of South Africa.
White, who has seen it all in his 18-year cricketing career, hopes that this knock will give Handscomb a platform to take off. "Obviously Pete is on a bit of a downward slide but hopefully that just gives him a bit of momentum leading into the rest of this tournament and the summer," he said.
"I think throughout your career, I’ve been in Pete’s position many times, you go through ups and downs, especially as a young batsman. I’m sure as you saw today and you’ve seen in the past, you can’t make Test hundreds and not be any good, so hopefully it’s just a little dip and he can rebuild from there."
While Handscomb's snub was justified, the cricket fraternity was left in shock after selectors overlooked Maxwell for the UAE tour. Head coach Justin Langer has asked Maxwell to score hundreds and the 29-year-old seems to be making all the right impressions in the ongoing JLT One-Day Cup.
Maxwell scored 80 against Queensland in the tournament opener and played a selfless cameo (10-ball 21) today.
"I think Glenn’s attitude has always been good playing for Victoria," said White. "I’ve never really had anyone question that when he’s been around our group that’s for sure.
"As you saw in Townsville he played pretty good knock there, I thought the wickets weren’t pure up there either, so he batted very well up there I thought. He’s in good form, (21) off 10 balls today, played to the situation, selfless knock, so can’t fault his attitude."
White, who has played 91 One-Day Internationals for Australia, knows his international career is almost over, but that's not stopping him from dreaming about a spot in the 2019 World Cup squad.
"I very much doubt it but you never know," the 35-year-old said when asked if he believes he'll play for Australia again. "I had that small shot, the couple of games I had last summer, that’s probably my last chance but you never know.
"I love playing cricket for Victoria, I enjoy it, batting at the top of the order, making runs, contributing to wins, so that’s pretty much my focus now.
"If I was lucky enough to get another crack it’d be good but who knows, I doubt it."
First Published: September 23, 2018, 4:22 PM IST