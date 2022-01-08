Can Bangladesh Repeat Historic Win against New Zealand in the Final Test Match of the Walton Test Series?

Live Cricket Match - New Zealand vs Bangladesh | 2nd Test | 9th Jan 2022 - 13th Jan 2022

Cricket in 2022 has seen a hot start with Bangladesh pulling off an incredible upset against the reigning World Test Champions, New Zealand in their own home country. The Tigers pulled off a sensational 8-wicket victory in the first test, but can they make it a series whitewash in the second test at Christchurch?

The second test of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh series will be streamed live and exclusive on Amazon Prime Video from 9 January at 3:30 AM IST.

In the first test, New Zealand scored 328 runs in the first innings led by Devon Conway’s 122-run performance. Bangladesh took a 130-run lead to end their first innings with 458 runs. The score was helped by the performances from captain Monimul Haque, Ebadat Hossain, Liton Das and many others in well-rounded and monumental performance for Bangladesh. This earned the team their first win in New Zealand, first-ever win vs New Zealand, and their first-ever test win against a top-five team in the world.

Bangladesh will be looking to utilize every player to their maximum capability and ensure another strong performance to take down the Kiwis. In the meantime, New Zealand will be giving veteran Ross Taylor his send-off from test cricket, as he will pad up for his 112th and final international test match for New Zealand.

The first-test match was remarkable for all the wrong reasons for New Zealand. Their 169-run total in the second innings was their lowest in Tests against Bangladesh ever. The loss marked the end of several win-streaks that were set over Bangladesh at home, and this became their first loss at home by an Asian team in Tests since 2011.

Can Ross Taylor be sent off in style or will Bangladesh play spoil-sport by orchestrating one of the biggest series upsets in modern test cricket? New Zealand are yet to open their point total in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship, so their ability to retain their crown will also be in serious doubt with another loss here. All these questions will be answered when the second test streams live on Amazon Prime Video on 9 January at 3:30 AM IST.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here