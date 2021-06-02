Can English Pacer James Anderson Break Sachin Tendulkar & Anil Kumble’s Test Records?

When one thinks of the next cricket player breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record, a bowler is not someone who pops in the mind first. However, not all of Tendulkar’s recording are batting-based. 39-year-old English bowler James Anderson is set to break Tendulkar’s record for ‘most Test matches on home soil.’ While this record will surely be achieved, Anderson might be on the verge of breaking another Indian cricket legend’s record—Anil Kumble’s record for the highest number of wickets in Test.

The event will likely happen with England’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand. This will be a two-match Test at Lord’s and Edgbaston starting June 2. Anderson is already considered to be one the great fast bowlers of current times and with these two records, he could add two more feathers to his hat. He is currently 4th-ranked Test bowler in the world.

With a total of 94 Test matches playedd on home soil, Tendulkar holds this record for now. Anderson has played 89 Test matches at home so far. With the two Test match against the Kiwis and later the five-match Test against India, Anderson will bring his total to 96 if all goes well as both these series will take place in England.

However, if England follows a rotation policy and Anderson doesn’t play all the next seven Tests, then Tendulkar’s record will remain untouched for a little longer. As the next person with most matches on home soil is Ricky Ponting with 92 matches, it is impossible for the now-retired player to touch the record. However, England’s Alastair Cook, and Australia’s Steve Waugh both also have 89 matches each, same as Anderson.

As for the most wickets in Test, Kumble has total of 619 wickets in Tests. Anderson on the other hand, has a total of 614 wickets till now. additionally, he might become the second bowler in the world to take 400 Test wickets at home as he has 384 currently. Since his debut in 2002 Zimbabwe, Anderson has played 160 Test matches.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here