'Can Remember Those Scenes Where I Was Taken on Stretcher, It Was Same Dressing Room': Hardik Pandya

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya remembered the time when he sustained a back injury and was taken off the field and that too on a stretcher during India vs Pakistan clash in 2018 Asia Cup. Pandya overcame the ghosts of the past and produced a sensational performance with both bat and ball in the 2022 multi-nation tournament. The flamboyant all-rounder claimed three wickets with the ball as he troubled the Pakistan batters with his short balls. And then he followed it up with a match-winning knock of unbeaten 33 runs to get the job done for India.

The 28-year-old smacked three boundaries in the penultimate over to shift the momentum in India’s favour and then he got the job done with a six on the fourth ball of the last over.

In a chat with Ravindra Jadeja, Pandya opened up on the tough phase in his career and gave credit to team physios Nitin Patel and Soham Desai who helped him in regaining fitness.

“I can remember those scenes where I was taken on a stretcher and it was the same dressing room. So there is a sense of achievement with whatever has happened. As players, we get the fruit but I would like to credit Nitin Patel and Soham Desai (team physios) who have worked so hard on me for my comeback,” Pandya said in a video uploaded on BCCI.

Talking about holding his nerves in the final over, Pandya said that he was confident chasing seven runs and he has to go for a big hit no matter what.

“I genuinely didn’t feel like seven runs were too much in the last overs. Whether they keep five or ten fielders, I had to go for a big hit. I genuinely showed my emotions for the first time in the game when you got out,” he added.

The all-rounder further revealed how he analysed the game in the final over and said that the bowler was under pressure.

“But to be honest, I knew that the bowler was under pressure and I was waiting for him to make a mistake. From the field setting, I understood that he will bowl back-of-a-length and I was ready for it,” he added.

