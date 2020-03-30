Can Safely Assume Asia Cup Isn't a Possibility: BCCI Official
The coronavirus outbreak has not only brought the world to a standstill, it has also created a scenario where the fate of sporting activities in the next six months hangs in balance. While the 2020 Olympic has already been postponed and the start of IPL-13 suspended, the 2020 Asia Cup is also likely to be given a skip this year.
