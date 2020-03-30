Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Can Safely Assume Asia Cup Isn't Possible Due to Impact of COVID-19: BCCI Official

In fact, when contacted, host association Pakistan Cricket Board also confirmed that there isn't much information to be given with regards to the status of the tournament which was to be played in September.

IANS |March 30, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
Can Safely Assume Asia Cup Isn't Possible Due to Impact of COVID-19: BCCI Official

The coronavirus outbreak has not only brought the world to a standstill, it has also created a scenario where the fate of sporting activities in the next six months hangs in balance. While the 2020 Olympic has already been postponed and the start of IPL-13 suspended, the 2020 Asia Cup is also likely to be given a skip this year.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that gauging from how things stand at present, it is almost safe to say that this edition of the Asia Cup might not see the light of day. In fact, the tournament had greater significance this year as it would be the perfect training ground for the Asian team going into the World T20 which is still scheduled to be played as per plan at the end of the year in Australia.

"Though it doesn't seem right to be talking about cricket schedules as of now, we can safely assume that Asia Cup isn't a possibility. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 is unknown as of now. The job losses across sectors and the impact on the economy is also unknown.

"The sports organisation are also hit deeply and there will be some tough measures once some semblance of normalcy returns. There are liabilities and difficulties that the Board faces and it will be a new kind of a challenge to deal with them," the official said.

In fact, when contacted, host association Pakistan Cricket Board also confirmed that there isn't much information to be given with regards to the status of the tournament which was to be played in September.

"We cannot throw light on when the next Asian Cricket Council meeting will take place and on decisions around the Asia Cup and its fate," the PCB official told IANS.

Sporting events across the world have been postponed or called off and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has currently called for a 21-day lockdown to fight the outbreak of the coronavirus. The outbreak also saw the cancellation of the twin T20Is that Bangladesh were to hold on March 21 and 22 between the Asia XI and World XI.

A decision on the fate of the Indian Premier League is also expected around mid-April as per Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. While he did say that the final call lies with the BCCI, he also made it clear that at present the safety of the citizens was priority and the directives of the government needed to be abided by.

asia cupbccicovid-19pcb

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more