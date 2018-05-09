Can Sunil Narine Arrest Kolkata's 7-game Losing Streak Against MI?

His rate of scoring at the top has also helped Kolkata Knight Riders finish with high totals. KKR had posted 170 or more in 6 of the eight innings in which Narine batted at the opening slot while they failed to cross the 170 mark in both the innings in which he batted at the other positions. This has also affected KKR’s overall performance. KKR have failed to win both the games in which Narine has batted at a position below the opening slot.
After the game against MI, losing captain Dinesh Karthik said that he had to change the opening pair as regular innings launcher Narine felt unwell. "He was not feeling well, that's why he went out of the field in the 18th-19th over," said Karthik.
KKR have an onerous task at hand as they need to defy history against Mumbai Indians, who have won 17 of the 21 matches against the hosts across 11 seasons -- the most wins for an IPL team against any opponent. Their 13-run defeat at the Wankhede on May 6 stretched their losing streak to seven matches and 1125 days -- KKR's last win over Mumbai Indians was way back on April 8, 2015. While KKR are fast running of time, the most successful IPL franchise, MI, are peaking at the right time, a revival that's quite akin to their triumphant campaign in 2015 when the Rohit Sharma-led side won seven of their last eight matches en route the title.
In the bowling department, with 46 wickets, Narine is the leading wicket taker at the Eden Gardens in IPL and he will look to turn on the heat once again and help Kolkata end the 7-game losing streak against the defending champions.
First Published: May 9, 2018, 11:50 AM IST