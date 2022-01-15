CAN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match, January 15, 6:30 pm IST

CAN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between Canada Under 19 and the United Arab Emirates Under 19: Canada Under 19 will facing the United Arab Emirates in their first match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. The match is scheduled to be played at the Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts, West Indies at 6:30 pm IST on January 15, Saturday. Canada and UAE will have a fair idea of the playing conditions and the behaviour of the pitch as both teams played warm-up games ahead of the marquee tournament.

Canada were up against Zimbabwe Under 19 in their first warm-up match. The team failed to put up a good show as they lost the battle by 26 runs. The same was followed by another loss for Canada against Pakistan by eight wickets. The two back-to-back losses must have put the team under the pressure.

The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, made a statement in their first warm-up game as they defeated Papua New Guinea by a massive 232 runs. Their second match was against England but it was called off due to rain. UAE will hope to start the tournament on a positive note against the underdogs Canada Under 19.

Ahead of the match between Canada Under 19 and the United Arab Emirates Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

CAN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Match Details

Canada Under 19 vs United Arab Emirates Under 19 contest will be played at the Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts, West Indies at 6:30 pm IST on January 15, Saturday.

CAN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Probable XIs:

Canada Under 19: Gavin Niblock, Anoop Chima (wk), Yasir Mahmood, Mohit Prashar, Ethan Gibson, Kairav Sharma, Sheel Patel, Harjap Saini, Siddh Lad, Mihir Patel (c), Gurnek Johal Singh.

United Arab Emirates Under 19: Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Kai Smith (wk), Shival Bawa, Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Alishan Sharafu (c), Nilansh Keswani, Adithya Shetty, Jash Giyanani.

