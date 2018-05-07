Can Virat Kohli and Boys Change RCB's Poor Record Against SRH?

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently top of the table with 14 points and a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore will take them to 16 points virtually solidifying their place in the playoffs. RCB have won 3 out of their nine matches and are languishing in sixth place with 6 points.
A win in all their remaining matches will take them to 16 points which might still put them in contention for the playoffs. SRH have matches remaining against RCB, Delhi Daredevils, Chennai Super Kings, RCB again and Kolkata Knight Riders. For RCB, they have games against SRH on Monday night, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, SRH again in Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.
SRH face the current top 4 twice in their matches while RCB face the current top 4 thrice in their remaining matches. If we look at the current form of these two teams, SRH have lost 1 of their 5 home matches this season. RCB have lost all their away matches this season (3 out of 3).
RCB have a dismal record while playing SRH at Hyderabad. They have managed to win just 1 out of the previous 5 matches between the two sides in Hyderabad. SRH’s home record has been outstanding to say the least in the IPL. Out of the 35 matches they have played in Hyderabad they have won 25 out of those. (Includes the Super Over win against RCB in IPL 2015)
It will be a tough match as both the teams look to notch up a win but for different reasons.
The teams (from): Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
AB de VilliersIndian Premier LeagueiplIPL 2018Kane WilliamsonRCBRoyal Challengers Bangaloresrhsunrisers hyderabadvirat kohli
First Published: May 7, 2018, 1:46 PM IST