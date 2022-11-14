CAN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Desert Cup T20I Series 2022, November 14, 09:30 PM IST

CAN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 between Canada and Bahrain: In the second match of the Dessert Cup T20I Series 2022, Canada will be going up against Bahrain. Both teams have good squads and are expected to give a tough fight to each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Monday.

Canada are doing well in the shortest format of the game this year. They have featured in five league games, winning three and losing two matches. Akhil Kumar, Harsh Thaker, Aaron Johnson, and Saad Bin Zafar will be the crucial players for the team in the T20 tournament.

On the other hand, Bahrain have been struggling in the T20I format. Out of their ten T20 Internationals, they have won only three matches while their one game ended in a draw. The team is a good batting side with players like David Mathias, Sikander Billah, and Haider Ali Butt.

Ahead of the match between Canada and Bahrain, here is everything you need to know:

CAN vs BAH Telecast

Canada vs Bahrain game will not be telecast in India.

CAN vs BAH Live Streaming

CAN vs BAH game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CAN vs BAH Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) at 09:30 PM IST on November 14, Monday.

CAN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Shahid Mahmood

Vice-Captain – Sikander Billah

Suggested Playing XI for CAN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Umer Imtiaz Toor

Batters: Akhil Kumar, David Mathias, Aaron Johnson, Haider Ali Butt

All-rounders: Harsh Thaker, Sikander Billah, Sathaiya Veerapathiran

Bowlers: Saad Bin Zafar, Sachin Kumar, Shahid Mahmood

CAN vs BAH Probable XIs:

Canada: Akhil Kumar, Rayyan Pathan, Aaron Johnson, Bhupinder Singh, Harsh Thaker, Salman Nazar, Ammar Khalid, Salman Nazar, Udaybir Walia, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Shreyas Movva

Bahrain: Sachin Kumar, Umer Imtiaz Toor (wk), Sarfaraz Ali (c), David Mathias, Sikander Billah, Imran Javed Anwar, Abdul Majeed Malik, Shahid Mahmood, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Haider Ali Butt, Sathaiya Veerapathiran

