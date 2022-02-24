CAN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match, February 24, 11:30 AM IST

CAN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match between Canada and Bahrain:

The 5th Place Playoff match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 will be played between Canada and Bahrain. The match will take place at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), AI Amerat at 11:30 AM IST on February 24, Thursday.

Following a poor performance in the league round, Canada defeated Germany in the 5th place playoff semi-final. Salman Nazar delivered a stunning performance with the ball. The spinner picked up a three-wicket haul to restrict Germany at a score of 136 runs. Batting in the second innings, Canada won in 19.3 overs as Matthew Spoors smacked 73 runs.

Bahrain did a decent job in the group games but a low net run rate quashed their chances of making it to the semi-final. The team will now hope to finish fourth by winning the Thursday match against Canada. Bahrain outplayed the Philippines in their last game by 91 runs.

Ahead of the match between Canada and Bahrain; here is everything you need to know:

CAN vs BAH Telecast

CAN vs BAH match will not be telecasted in India.

CAN vs BAH Live Streaming

Canada vs Bahrain game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

CAN vs BAH Match Details

Canada vs Bahrain contest will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), AI Amerat at 11:30 AM IST on February 24, Thursday.

CAN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rayyan Pathan

Vice-Captain- Sarfraz Ali

Suggested Playing XI for CAN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Safdar

Batters: Navneet Dhaliwal, David Mathiaas, Rayyan Pathan, Sarfraz Ali

All-rounders: Junaid Aziz, Matthew Spoors

Bowlers: Junaid Siddiqui, Salman Nazar, Waseeq Ahmed, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran

CAN vs BAH Probable XIs:

Canada: Kaleem Sana, Rayyan Pathan, Matthew Spoors, Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Saad Bin Zafar, Dillon Heyliger, Salman Nazar, Ravinderpal Singh, Hamza Tariq (wk), Harsh Thaker, Junaid Siddiqui

Bahrain: Umer Imtiaz, Muhammad Younis, Sarfraz Ali (c), David Mathiaas, Muhammad Safdar (wk), Junaid Aziz, Imran Anwar, Waseeq Ahmed, Shahid Mahmood, Haider Ali Butt, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran

