CAN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For 1st Unofficial One-day Match, July 4, 8:30 PM IST

CAN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Unofficial ODI match between Canada and Nepal: Nepal cricket team is travelling to Canada for a two-match One Day Series. The first Unofficial One Day International between the two sides will be conducted at the CAA Centre in Brampton on July 4, Monday.

Nepal and Canada last faced each other in a World T20 Qualifier match in February this year. Nepal emerged as the better side in the T20 game by eight wickets, They chased down the target of 81 runs with ease within just 14.1 overs.

Nepal are coming into the series after playing a tri-series against Oman and the United States of America. The team failed to put up a decent performance in the league. Nepal won just one of their four group games. They will hope for a better performance against Canada.

On the other hand, Canada’s last international outing came in February as they played the World T20 Qualifier. The tournament didn’t go well for Canada as they lost two of their three league matches to occupy third place in Group B standings.

Ahead of the match between Canada and Nepal, here is everything you need to know:

CAN vs NEP Telecast

Canada vs Nepal game will not be telecast in India

CAN vs NEP Live Streaming

The CAN vs NEP fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CAN vs NEP Match Details

Canada and Nepal will play against each other at the CAA Centre in Brampton at 8:30 PM IST on July 04, Monday.

CAN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shahid Ahmadzai

Vice-Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane

Suggested Playing XI for CAN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Srimantha Wijeratne

Batters: Hiral Patel, Rayyan Pathan, Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh

All-rounders: Shahid Ahmadzai, Dipendra Singh Airee, Junaid Siddiqui

Bowlers: Varun Sehdev, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane

CAN vs NEP Probable XIs

Canada: Shahid Ahmadzai, Junaid Siddiqui, Srimantha Wijeratne, Ravinderpal Singh, Nitish Kumar, Hiral Patel, Rayyan Pathan, Rizwan Cheema, Faisal Jamkhandi, Varun Sehdev, Salman Nazar

Nepal: Rohit Kumar Paudel, Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Dev Khanal, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Aadil Ansari, Pawan Sarraf

