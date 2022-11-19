CAN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Desert Cup T20I Series 2022, November 19, 5:30 PM IST

CAN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 between Canada and Saudi Arabia: Canada will be playing an important game on Saturday as they will square off against Saudi Arabia. The team needs to win at least one of the remaining two league matches to confirm a place in the final of the tournament. They are currently occupying the top place with three wins from four matches.

Canada got off to a terrific start in the league as they won their first three games. However, the team registered its first loss against Bahrain by eight wickets. The bowlers let the team down as they failed to defend a good score of 160 runs in 20 overs.

Coming to Saudi Arabia, they are reeling at the bottom of the standings. The team is already out of the final race as they have lost all four matches. However, they will be hoping to end the tournament on a pleasant note by winning the remaining two league games.

Ahead of the match between Canada and Saudi Arabia, here is everything you need to know:

CAN vs SAU Telecast

Canada vs Saudi Arabia game will not be telecast in India.

CAN vs SAU Live Streaming

CAN vs SAU game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CAN vs SAU Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) at 5:30 PM IST on November 19, Saturday.

CAN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dillon Heyliger

Vice-Captain - Mohammed Hisham Shaikh

Suggested Playing XI for CAN vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Haseeb Ghafoor

Batters: Aaron Johnson, Abdul Ghaffar, Irshad Mubbashar

All-rounders: Harsh Thaker, Dillon Heyliger, Akhil Kumar, Mohammed Hisham Shaikh

Bowlers: Saad Bin Zafar, Imran Yousaf, Salman Nazar

CAN vs SAU Probable XIs:

Canada: Bhupinder Singh, Harsh Thaker, Udaybir Walia, Dillon Heyliger, Akhil Kumar, Rayyan Pathan, Aaron Johnson, Shreyas Movva, Saad Bin Zafar, Ammar Khalid, Salman Nazar

Saudi Arabia: Saad Khan, Usman Najeeb, Abdul Ghaffar, Mohammed Hisham Shaikh, Muhammad Saqib, Irshad Mubbashar, Kashif Siddique, Imran Yousaf, Faisal Khan, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Haseeb Ghafoor

