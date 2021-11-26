‘Can We Invest in Hardik or Ishan Kishan?’: Pathan Picks 4 Players MI Would Retain in IPL 2022

Before the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega players’ auction, all the franchises have a herculean task in finalising the list of four retained players. As per the given deadline, they teams need to lock the list by 30th November and for the sides like Mumbai Indians, it won’t be easy at all to pick just four from a pool of 25-odd players.

Several media reports have suggested that the MI think tank has agreed on retaining skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah while the talks are underway with West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.

ALSO READ | South Africa vs Netherlands: Fate of 3-match ODI Series To be Decided in the Next 24-48 Hours, Says CSA

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has suggested that the five-time champions could include Ishan Kishan in the retention list while the chances of all-rounder Hardik Pandya would be dicey, given his dipping form.

“Ishan Kishan could be the first pick for Mumbai Indians. As for Hardik Pandya, you have got to understand. His form has dipped big time in the last one year, so MI would be aware of that. Quite a few things go on when you have to make the first four picks before the auction,” Pathan said on Star Sports.

“So, I feel they would look at the longevity and think – can we invest in Hardik Pandya or in Ishan Kishan? The future. Looking at that, they might go for Ishan Kishan and then maybe Hardik Pandya,” he added.

MI will face another challenge while finalising the overseas players to be retained. Besides Pollard, the team has some excellent cricketers in Trent Boult and Quinton de Kock. However, Pathan believes that the Caribbean all-rounder is an automatic pick because of his excellence in the shortest format of the game.

ALSO READ |IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: Young, Latham Fifties Keep India Bowlers at Bay as New Zealand Post 129/0; Trail by 216 Runs

“Among overseas players, it will be Kieron Pollard. No doubt about that; at least in my mind. I don’t know what Mumbai Indians are thinking. He is the guy that has won you games for so many years and consistently. His batting is still top notch and is still the powerhouse when it comes to big hitting as well as finishing the games,” said Pathan.

“So, Pollard will definitely be on the radar. I would definitely go for Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya. I can actually name the other two guys as well. No. 1 would be Rohit Sharma and No. 2 would be Jasprit Bumrah,” he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here