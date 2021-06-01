Can You Guess What Devdutt Padikkal is Staring at in His Latest Instagram Picture?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has earned a lot of name and fame with his game. However, apart from cricket, Padikkal has been creating quite a buzz with his Instagram posts. The 20-year-old stays alot of limelight lately due to his sizzling pictures on social media. It was just a few days back when Padikkal shared a shirtless selfie while basking in the sun.

The cricketer has now attracted the attention of netizens with an amazing picture where he is looking away from the camera. In the picture, the young rookie has sported a Puma tracksuit. The post by the opening batter received a lot of love and admiration from the fans as within just 14 hrs, it has gathered around four lakh likes and six thousand comments.

Padikkal last played competitive cricket in April 2021 during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. He opened the innings alongside skipper Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the now-suspended T20 Extravaganza. During the course of the league, the 20-year-old featured in six matches for the Bangalore outfit and experienced a decent run.

The left-hander collected 195 runs at an average of 39 and strike rate of 152.34. IPL 2021 was special for the batsmanin more than one way as he registered his first IPL hundred. Playing against Rajasthan Royals in a league match, the young rookie smashed 101 not out to RCB to victory.

Padikkal will be hoping to continue his good form in the remainder of IPL 2021 as well. The tournament was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier in May due to an upsurge in the number of the coronavirus cases within the bio-bubbles.However, the Indian board has now decided to host the remaining season of the T20 Championship in the United Arab Emirates. It is speculated that the tournament can be conducted from September 20 to October 11, just before the ICC T20 World Cup.

