Concluded

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

2ND INN

Prague Barbarians Vandals

102/7 (10.0)

Prague Spartans Mobilizers*

62 (8.4)

Prague Barbarians Vandals beat Prague Spartans Mobilizers by 40 runs
CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

1ST INN

Budejovice Barracudas CC *

4/0 (1.1)

Prague CC Rooks

Budejovice Barracudas CC elected to bat
CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lankan CC *

171/5 (17.2)

Nicosia Tigers CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to field

1st Test: ENG VS WI

ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Can You Move Boxing Day Test Against India? Obviously, Says Former Australia Captain Mark Taylor

The former Australia skipper also said venues like the Optus stadium in Perth and Adelaide Oval, where the situation is under control, will be vying to get the hosting rights of the prestigious Test match.

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
An "iconic" match like the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia must be played before capacity crowd and authorities should not hesitate in moving out the match from the MCG in the wake of rising coronavirus cases of in Victoria, says Mark Taylor.

Victoria's COVID-19 numbers have increased in the past few days, as the situation threatens to send parts of Melbourne into lockdown.

The former Australia skipper also said venues like the Optus stadium in Perth and Adelaide Oval, where the situation is under control, will be vying to get the hosting rights of the prestigious Test match.

"Could it move? Obviously, because if you look at what is happening across Australia by Christmas time the MCG may only be able to host 10,000 or 20,000 people which will not look great for an iconic test like Australia and India," Taylor told 'Channel 9'.

"You move that to Optus stadium in Perth or even Adelaide Oval you will get full venues. Adelaide in particular loves seeing the Indians play. The India-Pakistan game in the World Cup sold out in 52 mins or something," he added.

Last month, Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) chief Christina Matthews had lashed out at Cricket Australia for choosing Brisbane over Perth as one of the venues for the high-profile Test series against India, later this year.

Taylor believes WACA will look to seize the opportunity to host Virat-Kohli and his men.

"Those venues specially Perth will be trying hard to get that game as it would look better with full crowds."

The Optus stadium can sit 60,000 supporters and is regarded as the best venue in Australia outside the MCG. Earlier this week red-ball skipper Tim Paine had a also expressed fears that the Boxing Day Test could indeed be shifted from Melbourne.

(With PTI inputs)

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
