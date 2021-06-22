Can You Spot MS Dhoni In This Latest Instagram Reels By Sakshi?

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is spending some quality time with his family in the state of Himachal Pradesh. All thanks to his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, we get to see glimpses of the caption cool relaxing in the picturesque state. This time it was an Instagram Reels, which opens to the breathtaking view. Then the camera pans right and we get to see the beautiful property picked by the Dhonis’ for their stay. Some workout equipment are also spotted in one of the frames. Towards the end, we see Dhoni on an exercising cycle and their little bundle of joy, daughter Ziva. For the background music, Sakshi picked the song We Were Young (instrumental).

The video was an instant hit on the social media platform with fans and friends asking about the locations. In one of the replies, Sakshi confirmed that they are at Ratnari, near Shimla. The video has collected more than 1.8 lakh hearts online.

Earlier in the day, Sakshi shared the inside view of the cottage.

MS Dhoni will be seen in action in UAE where the Indian Premier League 2021 will resume its play from September 19. The tournament was postponed COVID-19 cases were reported in the bio-bubble. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are currently second on the points table with 10 points from seven outings. CSK were up against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last match, May 1. The last-minute nail-bitter was won by Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai by four wickets.

Delhi Capitals are leading the table with 12 points. They have played eight games and won six.

