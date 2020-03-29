Cancel County Season If It Can't Be Played in Full: Cook
Former England captain Alastair Cook said that the England and Wales Cricket Board should cancel the County Championship if the season cannot be played in full. Cook said that considering the circumstances around the coronavirus pandemic, it will be more rewarding to play a full tournament rather than a shortened County season.
