India vs England: Test Series Still Alive As BCCI, ECB Look To Reschedule Cancelled 5th Test; Ind Lead 2-1

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that they will work along with the England and Wales Cricket Board to reschedule the fifth Test, which was cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

This comes after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced in a statement that after India were unable to field a team for the fifth Test, the match has been cancelled.

Here’s BCCI’s statement:

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have jointly decided to call off the 5th Test Match scheduled at Manchester in ongoing India’s tour of England 2021.

“The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test Match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test Match.

“In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match.

“The BCCI has always maintained that the safety and well-being of the players is of paramount importance and there will be no comprise on that aspect.

“The BCCI would like to thank the ECB for their co-operation and understanding in these trying times. We would like to apologise to the fans for not being able to complete an enthralling series."

Earlier, ECB had said:

“Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled.

“Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team."

Interestingly, an earlier version of the official statement read that India have forfeited the match meaning the series would have ended 2-2. However, it was soon revised with the contentious claim deleted.

Considering the packed international calendar, it seems unlikely that the match will be held this year. There may be a possibility of it being played next year when India are to tour England for six limited-overs matches.

Reportedly a few senior members of the Indian cricket team were uncomfortable to take the field after covid-19 outbreak in their camp that saw head coach Ravi Shastri along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar missing the Manchester Test due after testing positive for the virus earlier this week.

And when their physiotherapist also tested positive on Wednesday, India’s practice on the match-eve and a scheduled media interaction were cancelled leading to raging speculations over whether the fifth Test is in danger of being called off.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here