'Cannot Explain': Asghar Afghan Breaks Down, Says Difficult Decision But Right Time to Retire

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan broke down during the mid-innings interview as he explained the reason behind his sudden decision to retire from international cricket. On Saturday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board via its Twitter account revealed that Asghar will be retiring from all forms of international cricket after the team’s match against Namibia at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Afghanistan are playing Namibia in UAE today and Asghar scored a strokeful 31 in what was his final innings in national colours. After the end of Afghanistan’s innings, an emotional Asghar was sobbing while explaining why he made the decision in the middle of a big international tournament.

“I want to give chance to youngsters," the 33-year-old said. “I think this is a good opportunity for that. Most people are asking me why now but it’s something I cannot explain."

Asghar said that the close defeat at the hands of Pakistan in Afghanistan’s second match of the Super-12 left him and the entire team hurt which fueled his decision to bring an end to his international career.

In the last match, we were hurt too much, and that’s why I decided to retire. There are plenty of memories, it’s difficult for me, but I have to retire," he said.

“Afghanistan’s ex-captain Asghar Afghan who holds the highest winning streak as a captain in T20 internationals surpassing Indian legend MS Dhoni by one extra win, decides to bid farewell with all formats of cricket in Afghanistan’s third match against Namibia at @T20WorldCup," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a tweet on Saturday.

As Asghar walked in to bat on Sunday, the Namibian team gave him a guard of honour in a heartwarming gesture. He played six Tests, 115 ODIs and 75 T20Is between 2009 and 2021 and scored a combined 4265 runs in them.

He struck two centuries and 19 fifties as well.

