Cannot See Any Reason Why he Was Not Considered for A + Grade: Former Selector Questions Star Player's Exclusion

Former chief selector MSK Prasad has questioned Ravindra Jadeja’s exclusion from the top tier of the BCCI’s Annual contracts which came a couple of days ago. The top tier–A+ category is generally reserved for players who consistently represent India in all three formats and Jadeja was certainly a candidate alongside captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. There were reports that Jadeja will make it to the list this time, but he was dropped.

A player gets Rs 7 Crore annually if he is on A+ category but besides a regular face in all three formats a lot of other factors are considered too. This includes the ICC rankings as well. Jadeja is currently in top ten in Tests and ODIs.”Jadeja is a genuine A+ candidate. Those who play all formats and have good ICC rankings are included in the list. I cannot see any reason why he was not considered for A + Grade,” Prasad told Cricbuzz. “I can see Pant in A+ soon. He is not regular now but it will be difficult to ignore him for the grade. Both Jadeja and Pant could be at the top bracket soon.”

India captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been retained in the top category while allrounder Hardik Pandya has been given a promotion to Grade A in the BCCI’s annual contract list for 2020-21. Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah are the only three cricketers to be kept in the Grade A+ bracket and will earn Rs 7 crore annually.

However, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav find themselves being demote to Grade C while Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey, who were in Grade C themselves last year, haven’t been given contracts this time around.

A total of 10 cricketers including Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane among others are in Grade A. Grade B has five cricketers including the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav while Grade C has 10 players.

Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Mohd. Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya

Grade B: Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal

Grade C: Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Md. Siraj

