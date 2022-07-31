'Cannot Wait to Get Out There Back in Blue': KL Rahul Issues Statement on Fitness

Flamboyant opener KL Rahul issued a statement on social media regarding his absence from the Indian team. Rahul was left out of India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe where he was touted to lead the side. He was also part of the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies but didn’t travel to the Caribbean with other players. It was reported that the star opener was tested positive for COVID-19 which forced him out of the West Indies tour.

However, the BCCI announced the squad for Zimbabwe ODIs on Saturday night and Rahul was not part of the team. The 30-year-old took to Twitter to issue a statement on his fitness.

Rahul revealed that he was about to regain full fitness for the West Indies tour but was tested COVID-19 positive which pushed things back for him.



“Hey guys. I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness. My surgery in June was successful, and I had begun training with the hope of returning to national duty for the teams tour of the West Indies. Unfortunately, as I was nearing a return to full fitness, I tested positive for COVID – 19,” said Rahul.

“This naturally pushes things back by a couple of weeks, but I aim to recover as quickly as possible, and be available for selection as soon as I can. To represent the national team is the highest honour, and I cannot wait to get out there back in blue. See you soon KLR,” he added.

Rahul has been out of action since the completion of IPL 2022. He was supposed to lead the Indian team in the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home in the month of June. However, he suffered a groin injury on the eve of the opening fixture in Delhi and was ruled out of the entire series.

He underwent a hernia operation in Germany recently and was rested for the ODI series against the West Indies but was included in T20I squad. However, COVID delayed his comeback to the Indian colours and now he is expected to make a return in Asian Cup.

