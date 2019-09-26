Can't Be Selective About Which Series to Play For India: Gambhir on Dhoni
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has said that the Indian selectors should speak to MS Dhoni about what his future plans are, as he feels one can't be picking and choosing which series' to play while representing India.
