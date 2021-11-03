Can't Blame IPL For Team India's Underwhelming Show in T20 World Cup: Gautam Gambhir

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir claims that it is wrong to blame the Indian Premier League for the dismal performance of Virat Kohli and Co. in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Team India has lost their first two matches of the T20 WC and is on the verge of losing a spot in the semifinals. The Asian giants were outclassed by Pakistan and New Zealand as people started blaming the cash-rich league for the poor show.

The Indian players participated in T20 WC just after the completion of IPL 2021 in the UAE. They have been in bio-secure bubbles since June this year as they earlier toured England before taking part in IPL.

Gambhir said that people always blame IPL whenever anything goes wrong with the Indian cricket, which is wrong according to him.

“You can’t blame the IPL. If anything goes wrong with Indian cricket, everyone starts pointing fingers towards the IPL. This is wrong. Sometimes, you have to expect that 2-3 teams are playing better cricket than you. The earlier you accept that, the better it will be for you," Gambhir told Star Sports.

Gambhir, who was India’s hero in the 2007 T20 WC and 2011 ODI WC finals, said that Kohli and Co. were nervous before the game against New Zealand and weren’t brave enough.

“In the previous game against New Zealand, we weren’t brave enough, we were so nervous before the game. What has that got to do with IPL? It was similar in the 2019 World Cup semi-final as well. At that time, we had come to the World Cup after playing in the IPL as well," Gambhir added.

India will next face Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage to keep their campaign alive. However, Gambhir feels Afghanistan aren’t a pushover as they have a quality bowling attack.

“Afghanistan aren’t pushovers. They’ve a better bowling attack than the likes of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh," Gambhir said.

“In such a situation when runs are dried up, batters tend to play for their position, which can be extra motivation. Do that and get runs on the board. You try to win first, rather than thinking about the NRR. Once you are in the game, you play according to the situation," he added.

