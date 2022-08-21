'Can't Change Things Within One or Two Days': Bangladesh T20I Captain Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has asked to maintain realistic hopes around Bangladesh’s chances at the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 set to get underway next week in Dubai. Shakib was recently named Bangladesh T20I captain following the disastrous white-ball tour of Zimbabwe where the team suffered defeats in both the ODI and T20I series.

With Shakib’s appointment, there’s an expectation that Bangladesh might pull off something special at the continental event but the allrounder has said it’s not possible to bring overnight changes.

“My only aim is that we can do well in the World Cup and these are the preparations for it,” Shakib told reporters in Dhaka.

The 35-year-old said the team is aiming to do well at the T20 World Cup which will be played in October-November.

“If someone thinks that I can change things within one or two days or someone else will come to change it, then we are living in a fool’s kingdom. If you are able to think practically, our true development will be seen when the team really does well in the World Cup in three months’ time,” he said.

Shakib said Bangladesh haven’t been able to perform well in the shortest format and has asked to be patient before hoping for some sort of consistency from the team.

“See, we first played this type of version (format) in 2006. Since then, we have not had good results, except the Asia Cup final. We are far behind in this version from that point so we have no choice but to make a new start,” Shakib said.

He continued, “When a baby starts walking [the first] steps are very difficult but gradually things become easier and I hope that we will also be able to start walking step by step like a baby and then move forward.”

The six-team Asia Cup starts from August 27 when India take on Pakistan. The teams have been divided into groups of three each with Bangladesh clubbed alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

