Can't Compare Anyone in India With Ben Stokes, Says Gautam Gambhir

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir said there's nobody in world cricket who is close to Ben Stokes at the moment.
Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Gambhir said Stokes is in a league if his own.
"You can’t compare anyone in India at the moment with Ben Stokes. Absolutely not, because Ben Stokes is in his own league. What he has done in Test cricket, what he has done in one-day cricket, what he has done in T20 cricket, I don’t think so there’s anyone, let alone in India, there isn’t anyone who’s even close to him in world cricket at the moment," he said.
"And that is the kind of impact player you need in every line-up. It would be a dream for every captain to have someone like Ben Stokes – whether he’s batting, whether he’s bowling, whether he’s fielding – and he’s a leader in his own capacity. You don’t have to be a leader to be a leader, you don’t need to be called a captain to be a captain.
"You can be a leader by your own performances as well. So, I think there are a lot of guys would be actually looking to be like Ben Stokes, but unfortunately, there’s no one at the moment in world cricket."
Stokes was the player of the match in the second Test between England and West Indies for contrasting knocks of 176 and 78* in the two innings. He is currently the No. 1 ranked all-rounder in Test cricket, above Jason Holder.
