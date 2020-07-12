Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

West Indies need 150 runs to win, MIN. 68.0 Overs Left Today
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 12 July, 2020

CTL Eurocollege CC

33/0 (5.1)

CTL Eurocollege CC
v/s
Cyprus Moufflons CC
Cyprus Moufflons CC

Toss won by CTL Eurocollege CC (decided to bat)
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND, 2020 Eliminator, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 12 July, 2020

Prague Spartans Vanguards

0/0 (0.0)

Prague Spartans Vanguards
v/s
Prague Barbarians Vandals
Prague Barbarians Vandals

Toss won by Prague Spartans Vanguards (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Can't Find Anyone in World Cricket Who Didn't Get Along with MS Dhoni: Graeme Smith

Former South Africa captain and current Director of Cricket South Africa Graeme Smith revealed what was it like leading a team against the Indian side when it was led by MS Dhoni.

Cricketnext Staff |July 12, 2020, 5:07 PM IST
Can't Find Anyone in World Cricket Who Didn't Get Along with MS Dhoni: Graeme Smith

Former South Africa captain and current Director of Cricket South Africa Graeme Smith revealed what was it like leading a team against the Indian side when it was led by MS Dhoni.

Smith praised Dhoni's demeanour, saying that one would be hard pressed to find someone who doesn't get along with him.

"I seriously doubt that you probably find anyone in world cricket that didn’t get on with MS. He went about his business. He was calm, he was collected," Smith said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Smith also had kind words for former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

"And again, like Sanga, was to spend a fair amount of time with Dada – in administration, we are having a number of conversations over the telephone. He’s always calm, approachable, always interested in a good conversation, so a lot of respect for both men."

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Grace Has a Downside, Says Former England Skipper

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara also had good words to say about Dhoni and Ganguly.

"He (Dhoni) did come home in Colombo for a meal with Yuvraj (Singh) one night. We had a great chat. He was very approachable as a person," said Sangakkara.

"I did get to know Dada quite well over the years. I really enjoyed speaking to Dada on everything, Test cricket...playing cricket, captaincy...I think Dada I got to know a lot more intimately," the former Sri Lanka captain added.

bccicricket newsGraeme SmithIndian cricket teamKumar SangakkaraMS Dhonisourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more