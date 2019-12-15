Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 1st ODI, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 15 December, 2019

1ST INN

India *

129/3 (29.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

416 (146.2)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

166 (55.2)

New Zealand need 355 runs to win
Tea

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka

308/6 (97.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

177/2 (53.0)

Pakistan trail by 131 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Can't Force Cricketers to Travel to Pakistan: BCB President

BCB had earlier sent the national women's national team and the Bangladesh under-16 team to tour the country earlier this year.

IANS |December 15, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said that it won't be forcing the members of the national team to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming tour even if they receive a security clearance.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent an itinerary for a tour of the country consisting of two Tests and three T20Is in January and February next year. While the BCB is awaiting a security clearance before responding, Hassan said that the consent of the players and team management would also be paramount.

"We cannot force our players to go to Pakistan," Nazmul told reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday. "If any player doesn't want to go, he will not go there. We will not pressurise anyone. The board will not pressurise any player to go to Pakistan. I don't think it's time to talk about the replacement team. It will depend on the situations."

BCB had earlier sent the national women's national team and the Bangladesh under-16 team to tour the country earlier this year.

"We have applied to the government to know whether we will get the security clearance for Pakistan series," said Hassan.

"Two of our teams visited Pakistan before. One is the women's team and other is the boy's team. We are yet to get the security clearance for the national team. But, if you ask me about security, it should be the same either it is the under-12 or the national team. We are assuming that we will get the security clearance. But, we are yet to receive it. When we have it [the report] in our hand, we can inform about our decision.

"After security clearance, it will be the opinion of the cricketers. We want to hear who wants to go or who doesn't. There are a lot of matters including the board. After getting the clearance we will sit to discuss about these things. We hope that we can make a final decision within next four to five days."

Pakistan's bid to get international cricket back to the country got a boost with the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. The first Test is being played in Rawalpindi while the second will be played in Karachi starting on December 19.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019

WI v IND
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
