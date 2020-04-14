Can't Imagine T20 World Cup Happening in Empty Stadiums: Border
Former Australia captain Allan Border has said that he cannot see the T20 World Cup -– slated to be played in Australia in October-November -– be held behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
