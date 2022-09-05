'Can’t Just Blame a Dropped Catch, it Happens': Ex-Opener on Arshdeep's Missed Chance Against Pakistan

The India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday in Dubai witnessed one of the greatest turnarounds in T20I cricket. Rohit Sharma & Co looked in control after Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz’s dismissals. Pakistan needed 31 off the last 15 deliveries when Arshdeep made a grave mistake. The speedster dropped a sitter of Asif Ali off Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling which eventually shifted the momentum in the opponent’s favour. As a result, India suffered their first defeat in the ongoing tournament, losing the game by 5 wickets.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

The dropped catch left Indian captain Rohit agitated while the fans were disheartened as well. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer stated that it was a costly miss by Arshdeep, adding that the catch could have helped India cross the finish line.

“There’s no doubt that it was a costly miss. You don’t expect to drop a sitter in this level of cricket but it happens in cricket at times. It’s a high-pressure game after all. Anyway, if Asif Ali would have been dismissed in that situation, the following batters do not have the ability to hit boundaries the way Asif Ali does,” Wasim Jaffer told Crictracker.

“So, that’s why I believe it was a costly catch to drop. However, you can’t just blame a dropped catch, it happens in cricket. I believe India would have been the favourites if Asif Ali would have been dismissed in that situation” he added.

Arshdeep tried to compensate for his mistake and trapped Ali in front in the final over. However, it was too late by then. With 2 needed off the last two deliveries, the left-arm quick bowled a full toss that let Iktikhar Ahmed take a double to seal the game in Pakistan’s favour.

India may have lost the game but the biggest positive for the Men in Blue was Virat Kohli’s commendable knock. The former India captain smashed 60 off 44 deliveries, notching up his second consecutive 50-plus score in the tournament. He is now the 2nd top-scorer with a total of 154 runs in 3 innings.

Mohammad Rizwan jumped up to claim the top spot following his electrifying 71-run knock against India on Sunday in Dubai.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here