'Can't Remember When a Team Took Note of Sri Lankan Players': Former SL Star on Hardik Pandya's Comments

The gap between India and Sri Lanka in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings might be wide but that doesn’t mean Hardik Pandya will treat them lightly. India are currently the top-ranked T20I side in the world while Asian champions Sri Lanka are at the eighth spot.

Before Tuesday’s thrilling T20I in Mumbai, India and Sri Lanka last squared off at the Asia Cup 2022 where the latter emerged victorious and defied predictions to become the champions.

That defeat is afresh on the minds of Indian players which Pandya admitted during a pre-match presser while adding that his team is prepared to take on an ‘exciting’ Sri Lankan team, led by Dasun Shanaka.

“…they took the game away from us in the Asia Cup," Pandya had said. “All the (SL) players that took the game away (from India) in the Asia Cup are the ones that are here. I am looking forward to make sure to stop them. They are a very exciting team. There is a lot of talent and emotion as well. What happened in their country in the past given them more motivation to be in the zone and ready to do anything and everything possible. They played like a group. Sri Lanka is a very good team and we hope that our clash entertains everyone."

Russel Arnold reckons Pandya’s comments are a positive sign for the Sri Lankan side who he says hasn’t been performing well for some time now.

“Well from a Sri Lankan point of view, that is a positive because for a long time I cannot remember when a opposition team took note of Sri Lankan players," former Sri Lanka cricketer Arnold said on Star Sports.

He continued, “Hardik is actually saying we got to stop these players and looking at certain players, otherwise Sri Lanka haven’t been performing well and haven’t given a message out that they can come out here and win. So the way Hardik is coming out and saying things, they are taking note. So Sri Lanka need to build on that, and counter attack."

Sri Lanka fought well in the series opener at the Wankhede Stadium after keeping India to 162/5 and then nearly chased it down before being bowled out for 160.

Arnold pointed out that while Sri Lanka don’t have ‘X-factors’ in their squad like India but as a team they play well.

“Just go out there and play the game they have been playing right through. Of course, Sri Lanka doesn’t have x-factors like an Indian team, let’s face it, maybe a Hasaranga. But as a team collectively, they are good. They all have to stand up and counter the threat especially the tactics of Hardik Pandya who will try to hit them hard and rock them early" he said.

