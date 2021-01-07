- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021
'Can't See Virat Kohli’s Feat in Australia Being Emulated by Another Indian Captain' - Ravi Shastri
India coach Ravi Shastri believes it will be difficult for any other Indian captain to emulate Virat Kohli's feat of beating Australia both home and away in Test cricket.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 9:46 AM IST
India coach Ravi Shastri believes it will be difficult for any other Indian captain to emulate Virat Kohli's feat of beating Australia both home and away in Test cricket.
Under Kohli, India made history two years earlier when they defeated Australia 2-1 in Australia, winning their first ever series down under. India had also defeated Australia by the same margin at home in 2017.
India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 1
“I cannot see Virat’s feat of winning against Australia both at home and away being emulated by another Indian captain for a very long time, cricket.com.au quoted Shastri as saying in ‘India’s 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia’ book.
"The satisfaction gained in registering India’s first series win in Australia after 71 years of heartbreak was immense.
'India don't Want to Travel to Brisbane', BCCI Writes to Cricket Australia: Report
"The great thing about success in Australia is that it does not come easily. As a professional sportsperson, you know that when you win the hard way, you command respect.
"Indian teams have done well in Australia since the turn of the (21st) century, but did not have the depth of fast-bowling resources. That is why this Indian team commanded respect from the hard-to-please Aussies like few others in the past."
With Kohli back home in India for the birth of his first child, Ajinkya Rahane has an opportunity to do an encore. Rahane had also stood in as captain in the last Test in Dharamsala during the 2017 series, with the series tied at 1-1 then. Rahane had also taken over from Kohli after the loss in Adelaide, before successfully turning things around for a victory in Melbourne where he was the Man of the Match.
Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir believed India had a chance to win in Australia.
“We have a chance against Australia. If you look at the top four batting line-up of the world, I think it’s the weakest batting line-up. England is better than Australia, New Zealand is better than Australia and India are much better than Australia,” Gambhir told ANI.
“I haven’t seen this kind of Australian batting line-up in my life. So, vulnerability is there. They haven’t played India’s main attack. If Shami, Ishant, and Umesh Yadav were fit then there would have been no reply from the Australians. So, there is a big possibility and chance that we can win this series.
'India don't Want to Travel to Brisbane', BCCI Writes to Cricket Australia: Report
“It’s a big opportunity and chance for the Indian team to beat Australia in Australia again because I don’t think this kind of vulnerability was ever seen in the hosts’ batting line-up. They are under pressure.”
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking