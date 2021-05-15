Can't Sideline Him: Former Selector Says Prithvi Shaw Can be the Next Virender Sehwag

Prithvi Shaw might have missed the bus for England but he has made some solid backers in Indian cricket. Former selector Sarandip Singh has said that the management must back the 21-year-old as he has the potential to be someone like Virender Sehwag. “He has the potential to do what Sehwag did for India. You can’t sideline him so early in his career. He has scored tons of runs in domestic cricket after being dropped post the Australia tour. He has corrected his technical flaws also, and look how he played in the IPL,” Sarandeep told PTI.

Virender Sehwag was the prime reason for India doing well in the longer format of the game in last decade(2000-2010). Sehwag, who was an excellent ODI batsman, transferred his explosive skills to Test match cricket. His scores of 309 and 254 changed the definition of openers in Test cricket.

Earlier former cricketer and Sehwag’s Delhi teammate Ashish Nehra had suggested that Shaw shouldn’t have been dropped after Adelaide Test. “As far as technique is concerned, for any player it is difficult to adjust. Even during the Adelaide Test, he wasn’t a player who had a lot of experience or played 30-40 Test matches. We were talking about a youngster. To drop him on the basis of one Test match was tough,” Nehra told Cricbuzz. “It’s one thing that India went on to win the series but even then, I felt that he shouldn’t have been benched after one Test match. Even during last year’s IPL, I felt he shouldn’t have been dropped. He played a few good innings but couldn’t score runs. But I will always back a player who has more runs than Rahane, when you talk of T20 cricket. I’m not saying that Rahane is not a good player, but in T20 cricket you need explosive players like Shaw, Pant, Stoinis and Hetmyer ” Nehra added.

