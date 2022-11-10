'Can't Teach Anyone to Handle Pressure': Disappointed Rohit Blames Poor Bowling For India's World Cup Exit

India captain Rohit Sharma was pretty disappointed with the way his bowlers crumbled under pressure during the semifinal defeat to England that ended their T20 World Cup campaign in Adelaide on Thursday. England made a mockery of India’s bowling attack as they raced away to the target of 169 in just 16 overs for a massive 10-wicket win to enter the final.

The tone was set from the first over itself when Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked 13 runs including three boundaries to England captain Jos Buttler after starting with a wide. There was no recovery from that point as Alex Hales and Buttler peppered the boundary with each hitting a quickfire half-century en route to the successful chase.

“Pretty disappointed how it turned out today. We batted well at the back end to get that score. We were not up to the mark with the ball. It was definitely not a wicket where a team can come and chase it down in 16 overs. With the ball we couldn’t turn up today,” Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

Rohit also alluded that the Indian players couldn’t handle the pressure of the semifinal that contributed towars the sorry show.

“When it comes to knockout stages, it’s all about handling the pressure. Depends on the individual as well. You can’t teach anyone to handle pressure. When these guys play the playoffs in the IPL and all that, those are high-pressure games, and they’re able to handle it. The way we started with the ball was not ideal. We were a little nervy,” he said,

Hales remained unbeaten on 86 while Buttler made 80 not out. Rohit though credited the English duo for not allowing the Indian bowlers to settle into any sort of a rhythm.

“You got to give credit to their openers, they played really well. I thought it swung a bit in the first over, but not from the right areas. We know the runs are scored square of the wicket, we were aware about it,” he said.

He said the team failed to execute the plans. “When we won the first game, it showed a lot of character. The game against Bangladesh, it was a tricky one. I thought we held our nerve and kept executing our plans. Couldn’t do that today,” Rohit said.

