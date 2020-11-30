CRICKETNEXT

'Can't Understand the Captaincy, It Was Poor' - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli's Handling of Jasprit Bumrah

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir slammed Virat Kohli's captaincy, wondering why Jasprit Bumrah bowled only two overs with the new ball in the second One-Day International against Australia.

Bumrah bowled the second and fourth overs of the innings, conceding 7 runs including a maiden in his first over. He bowled one more over - the ninth - in the first Power Play. Gambhir called the captaincy 'poor' as he wanted the premier bowler to bowl more overs upfront.

"I can’t understand the captaincy to be honest. We kept talking about how important is to take wickets upfront if we have to stop this kind of batting line-up and then you make your premier bowler bowl two overs. Normally, in a One Day game probably there are three spells of 4-3-3 overs. Or probably the maximum is four overs," Gambhir said during ESPNCricinfo’s post-match show.

"But if you stop your premier fast bowler just by bowling two overs upfront with the new ball, I can’t understand that kind of captaincy. I probably can’t even explain that captaincy. It is not T20 cricket. I probably can’t understand the reason to be honest because that was poor captaincy."

Gambhir also said it was a selection error that India don't have a sixth bowling option apart from Hardik Pandya, who is suffering from back issues.

"They could have given someone like Washington Sundar or Shivam Dube or whoever was there in the squad to play the next game and see how they go into the one-day format. But if you don’t have anyone in Australia then it is a selection error as well," said Gambhir.

"Unless and until you don’t judge someone you will never be able to find how good he is at the international level. India has not taken those options to Australia and those might come back to hurt them big time."

Australia yet again made a massive score - 389 for 4 - and won by 51 runs to seal the series. They had made 374 in the first match, also in Sydney, and won by 66 runs.

