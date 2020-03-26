Can't Wait Forever, BCCI Should Start Women's IPL by 2021: Mithali
India ODI captain Mithali Raj has said BCCI should not "wait forever" to organise the women's Indian Premier League (IPL), and believes the inaugural tournament should be held in 2021. She also said that the women's IPL, unlike the men's edition, could initially be on a "smaller scale".
