Can't Wait to be Back With Teammates on the Field: Mandhana
Amid the nation-wide lockdown in place due to coronavirus pandemic, star Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana on Friday said she is badly missing the game and can't wait to be back on the field with her teammates once normalcy returns.
Can't Wait to be Back With Teammates on the Field: Mandhana
Amid the nation-wide lockdown in place due to coronavirus pandemic, star Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana on Friday said she is badly missing the game and can't wait to be back on the field with her teammates once normalcy returns.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings