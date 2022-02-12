'Can’t Wait to Reunite': Ishan Kishan's Message For MI after Becoming the 2nd Most Expensive Indian Player

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan caused quite a stir at the players’ auction on Saturday when multiple franchises went after him. As soon as his name was called out, the likes of Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans began the bidding war. While Punjab opted out midway, the rest two fought until the price went past Rs 15 crore.

Ultimately, MI won the race and had Kishan back for a whopping sum of Rs 15.25 crore, making him the 2nd-most expensive Indian player of the IPL history. After setting the auction tables on fire, the youngster took to social media and shared a video where he thanked the MI think tank for showing faith in him.

“I’m coming home to Aamchi Mumbai. Paltan, I’ve missed and can’t wait to reunite. We’ve made so many memories together but our story is just getting started. Thank you to the owners and the management for having faith in me. See you all soon,” said Kishan in the video.

The bidding war also set social media ablaze. Here’s how people reacted to Ishan Kishan cracking a colossal deal.

Ishan Kishan bidding summary: pic.twitter.com/8YYpvGr3Pp— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 12, 2022

Most Expensive Indian players in IPL Auction history:Yuvraj Singh - 16 crIshan Kishan - 15.25 cr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 12, 2022

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan will open again for Mumbai Indians. pic.twitter.com/69cuqd5eox— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 12, 2022

Kishan was released by MI last year as they opted to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard.

The 23-year-old struck a whopping 30 sixes during IPL 2020 proving his big-hitting abilities. And the fact that he’s a captaincy material makes him a lucrative prospect. He has played 61 IPL matches and scored 1452 runs in them including nine fifties and boasts of a healthy strike rate of 136.34.

